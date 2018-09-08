JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi appeals court has rejected a test case of whether drug dealers can be prosecuted for murder under state law when a drug user dies.

The state Court of Appeals last week overturned the second-degree murder conviction of Skylar O’Kelly, who had been convicted of the crime after a friend died from consuming synthetic LSD given to him by O’Kelly.

Margaret Ann Morgan, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Jim Hood, said Friday that Hood’s office hadn’t yet decided if it would appeal the case to the state Supreme Court.

The ruling could spark further state legislative efforts to enhance penalties for dealer-induced overdose deaths. A bill to require a minimum 40-year prison sentence for anyone who sold a drug resulting in death failed in the state House this year.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.