DOVER, Del. (AP) - Dover police are investigating a shooting at a large house party that left two people injured.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning.
The news release says officers learned there was a large house party at the residence and a fight broke out in the front yard.
Police say an unknown man fired multiple rounds into the crowd. A 20-year-old female victim and a male victim were struck in the back and taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department.
