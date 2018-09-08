LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal law enforcement authorities say a weekslong operation across Nevada resulted in the arrests of 135 people wanted on felony charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the operation focused on fugitives, gangs and sex offenders.

The effort involving 21 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies ran from Aug. 20 through Friday.

The agency says those arrested include a man wanted in a homicide in Texas and another wanted for a parole violation for fraud.

Authorities in Tijuana, Mexico, also arrested a man as part of the operation. He is facing 11 counts of sexual assault of a child in Sparks.

Authorities also seized 14 firearms and 4.4 pounds (2 kg) of various drugs.





