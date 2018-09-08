CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teenager who was abducted, imprisoned and sexually assaulted nearly five years ago says she can’t believe she’s alive.

Abby Hernandez spoke to ABC’s “20/20” in an interview that aired Friday night. She was kidnapped as she walked home from school in Conway in October 2013 and returned home nine months later. Nathaniel Kibby, of Gorham, pleaded guilty kidnapping, rape and other charges and was sentenced to 45 to 90 years in prison.

In the interview, Hernandez said she accepted a ride from Kibby and asked him to drop her off at a restaurant, but she knew she was in danger when he said he needed to stop at Home Depot. She described how Kibby gagged and blindfolded her, and held a stun gun to her feet.





