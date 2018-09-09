The U.S. Capitol police arrested 227 people during the four days Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Judiciary Committee last week.

More than half, 179 people, were removed from the hearing room and charged with disorderly conduct for attempting to interrupt the testimony.

Some of the others were charged with unlawfully demonstrating or resisting arrest.





