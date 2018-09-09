President Trump said Sunday that he and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un would “prove everyone wrong” by succeeding on their denuclearization deal.

He called the absence of intercontinental ballistic missiles in a North Korean military parade “a big and very positive statement.”

“North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development,” tweeted Mr. Trump.

He noted a Fox News report that said experts believe North Korea did it to show Mr. Trump its commitment to denuclearization.

“This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea,” wrote Mr. Trump. “Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office.”

Progress in a deal for Mr. Kim to give up his country’s nuclear weapons appeared to stall in recent weeks. Mr. Trump has blamed China for undermining the deal by easing up on trade sanctions against Pyongyang.

Mr. Trump made the promise of peace and economic development the basis of his pitch to Mr. Kim when they met in June in Singapore.

Mr. Kim committed to denuclearization at the summit and there were early signs of progress in thawing the 65-year-old standoff between the U.S. and the Hermit Kingdom, including Pyongyang releasing three U.S. citizens held in prison camps and returning the remains of 55 American soldiers killed in the Korean War.

Last month, however, Mr. Trump canceled a planned visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang for continued talks, citing insufficient progress.

Mr. Kim reiterated his commitment to denuclearization this week at a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.





