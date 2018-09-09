President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday sent well wishes for the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

“Melania and I wish all Jewish people Shana Tova and send our warmest greetings to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah and the start of the High Holy Days,” tweeted Mr. Trump.

The tweet included a presidential message on Rosh Hashanah:

“Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the New Year in the Jewish faith. Far and wide, the trumpet of the shofar signals both a time of reflection and repentance. Along with devout prayer and fellowship, Jews worldwide will practice yeshiva during the Ten Days of Repentance to deepen their relationship with God.”

“Today, we reflect on the importance of the religious liberty and ask that the Almighty bless Jewish families, both in the United States and around the world. The Jewish people have endured and overcome unthinkable persecution and suffering. Yet, despite the challenges they have faced, their strength and perseverance continue to inspire us all,” it said.

Mr. Trump concluded the presidential message saying, “Melania and I pray that the High Holy Days are filled with God’s peace, love, and mercy. We wish a blessed and happy New Year to all those observing Rosh Hashanah.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.