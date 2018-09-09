White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said she thinks the Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous New York Times piece in which they said President Trump’s advisers regularly try to undermine him to protect the country will eventually reveal himself or herself.

“I think this person is going to suss himself or herself out,” Ms. Conway said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think cowards are like criminals, and eventually they confess to the wrong person: ‘Shh - it was me but don’t tell anyone.’ And of course the person will tell someone,” she said. “So they’ll probably suss themselves out.”

She said she hopes whoever wrote the piece doesn’t get a “hero’s welcome.”

“Because what, really, was gained by being so cowardly?” she said. “Come forward and say, I disagree with this president’s policies. Plenty of Republicans have done that.”

The author had wrote of a “quiet resistance” within the administration and a “two-track presidency,” sparking a frenzy inside Washington, D.C. to try to determine their identity.

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room,” the author wrote. “We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.