SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from her Surprise home.

Surprise police say Aubrey Gardner is believed to have been abducted by 21-year-old Jonathan Carson.

The Amber Alert was issued early Sunday by the Surprise Police Department.

They say Carson was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for deserting military service.

His last known residence is Sierra Vista.

Police believe he may be driving a gray and blue 2013 Mazda 3 passenger car with a Pennsylvania license plate.

It’s unknown where the car may be headed.





