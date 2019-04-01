Chick-fil-A has been banned from a second airport, this time in New York, amid an ongoing controversy surrounding its charitable donations to Christian and socially conservative groups that allegedly discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

New York Assemblyman Sean Ryan, a Democrat, celebrated the decision by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) and Delaware North to not move forward with plans to bring Chick-fil-A to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

“A publicly financed facility like the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is not the appropriate venue for a Chick-fil-A restaurant,” Mr. Ryan said in a statement Friday. “I applaud the decision that has been made to remove Chick-fil-A from the plans for this project.”

Mr. Ryan said he opposes the popular chicken chain because of its “long history of supporting and funding anti-LGBTQ organizations.”

The decision comes one week after the San Antonio City Council voted to ban Chick-fil-A from opening in the San Antonio International Airport, citing the restaurant chain’s “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton said he is investigating that decision for possibly violating the First Amendment.

The criticism of Chick-fil-A’s donating practices was renewed last month after the left-wing ThinkProgress released a report saying the chain’s foundation donated $1.8 million in 2017 to Christian and socially conservative groups with an alleged history of anti-LGBTQ bias, including the Salvation Army. The allegations are part of an ongoing backlash against Chick-fil-A that started in 2012 after CEO Dan Cathy, a conservative Christian, revealed his disapproval of gay marriage.

Despite the controversy, the chicken chain is currently on track to become the third-largest fast-food chain in the United States.

Chick-fil-A, which publishes its list of donations on its website, responded to the Buffalo decision by blasting the “inaccurate” media narrative surrounding their donations.

“Recent coverage about Chick-fil-A continues to drive an inaccurate narrative about our brand,” the company said in a statement. “We do not have a political or social agenda or discriminate against any group. More than 145,000 people from different backgrounds and beliefs represent the Chick-fil-A brand. We embrace all people, regardless of religion, race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Meanwhile, the NFTA has not yet announced which eatery will fill Chick-fil-A’s spot at the Buffalo Niagara airport.

“We are working with Delaware North to move forward on identifying and offering best in class food selections for the thousands of customers who come in and out of our airport,” the NFTA said, WKBW reported.

