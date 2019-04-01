CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A Clovis man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a 2017 fatal shooting has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 31-year-old Darryl Turner got the maximum sentence.
Turner was convicted in February by a Curry County jury after a four-day trial.
He was indicted last May on a second-degree murder charge in the September 2017 shooting death of 30-year-old David McDonald.
McDonald was found wounded at a Clovis apartment complex and later died at a hospital.
After the shooting, authorities say Turner fled to California, where he was arrested on unrelated charges and then extradited to New Mexico.
