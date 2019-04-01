Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, defended former Vice President Joseph R. Biden against claims of inappropriate touching of women, calling Mr. Biden’s actions “hardly sexy.”

On Monday, the 85-year-old Ms. Feinstein called her longtime Senate colleague’s frequent hugging and other public displays of affection just the actions of “a warm, tactile person.”

According to Politico, Ms. Feinstein “gently touched” one of her aides while saying that Mr. Biden “reaches out and he touches and it’s like this and that. It’s hardly sexy.”

Ms. Feinstein went on to imply that there’s a generation gap in the mores of physical contact working against the 76-year-old undeclared front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“It’s a new thing that people have been affronted by it. Over 25 years I’ve never seen that before,” she said.

