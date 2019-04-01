A federal appeals court in D.C. on Monday ruled that a lower court was correct in denying a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the Trump administration’s ban on bump stock-type devices.

The ruling is another legal setback to gun rights advocates fighting in court to overturn the ban, after the U.S. Supreme Court last week denied emergency petitions to block it. The new ban took effect on March 26.

The appeals court did say Monday that a temporary delay of the ban for those involved in the case would remain in effect for 48 hours to give plaintiffs time to appeal to the Supreme Court for a stay if they want to.

But the Supreme Court action, coupled with the ruling Monday, means the ban will remain in place for almost all the country.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.