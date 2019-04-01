The D.C. mayor compared former Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper to the most infamous traitor in American history — and then backed off.

In a tweet Monday, Muriel Bowser reposted a stylized black-and-white “painting” showing Harper’s head on a Colonial-era uniform.

The “painting” once was identified as being of Benedict Arnold, but the first name was crossed over and replaced with “Bryce.”

“See you tomorrow Bryce,” Ms. Bowser tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Nationals host for the first time this season the Philadelphia Phillies, the division rival for which Harper signed in the off-season for an amount that was, for about two weeks, the richest contract in sports history.

According to a tweet by Washington radio station 106.7 The Fan, Ms. Bowser wrote the taunt at 5:27 p.m. on Monday, but it was deleted in an hour or less.

As of 6:45 p.m., Ms. Bowser’s Twitter feed had no indication of the reason for the deletion.

