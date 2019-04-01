The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide what a police officer must know before pulling over a motorist, in a case testing the limits of the Fourth Amendment.

Kansas asked the justices to take the case, which involves a man who was pulled over after police ran a pickup truck’s license plates, discovered the owner had a revoked license and figured the man was likely the driver.

It turned out the sheriff’s deputy was correct and the truck’s owner, Charles Glover Jr., was driving. But the state’s Supreme Court ruled the stop illegal, saying the deputy didn’t have reasonable suspicion and needed “more evidence” that the owner was the driver.

The high court granted review in the case without comment. Oral arguments will likely take place during the court’s next term.

