In a key test vote, the U.S. Senate on Monday failed to move forward on a $13.45 billion disaster relief package that’s gotten ensnared in a partisan spat over how much money should be given to Puerto Rico to recover from hurricanes in 2017.

The procedural vote to close off debate on the package failed, 44-49. It needed 60 votes to advance.

The broader package is intended to help states across the country recover from recent natural disasters and extreme weather events, ranging from hurricanes that swept through the southeastern U.S. last year to more recent flooding that has affected midwestern states like Iowa and Nebraska.

The plan from Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, Alabama Republican, also includes $600 million in nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico - a key Democratic demand.

House Democrats, who passed their own $14.2 billion package earlier this year, are pushing for even more assistance for Puerto Rico. A procedural vote in the Senate on that plan was also expected to fail on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the House package was a “non-starter” because it doesn’t provide relief for the midwest and that the White House has indicated President Trump would not support it.

“So Chairman Shelby’s amendment is the only game in town,” Mr. McConnell said. “It’s our only sure path to making a law with anywhere near the urgency these Americans deserve.”

Mr. Trump has raised concerns about the level of assistance for Puerto Rico and said local officials there aren’t spending money wisely.

“Democrats should stop fighting Sen. David Perdue’s disaster relief bill. They are blocking funding and relief for our great farmers and rural America!” the president tweeted on Monday ahead of the vote.

Mr. Perdue and other mostly GOP senators from states like Alabama, Florida, and North and South Carolina had introduced their own separate $13.6 billion disaster relief package earlier this year.

Mr. Shelby has acknowledged that the White House’s objections on Puerto Rico aid are a factor.

“At the end of the day, we got to get the president to sign something,” said Mr. Shelby, Alabama Republican.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer chastised the president on Monday.

“The administration’s response to Puerto Rico can be summed up in two words: cruel, nasty,” said Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat. “President Trump tweets while Puerto Rico suffers.”

A House Democratic aide had said that if Mr. Shelby’s plan didn’t have enough support to advance, it would make sense to have renewed negotiations, “likely within the Senate with House Dem input.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the appropriations committee, tried to offer an amendment on Monday to ensure that funding would go to states affected by recent tornadoes and flooding, but Republicans objected.

Mr. Leahy had proposed another option last week that would have included additional community development block grant money for Puerto Rico and other states, along with more money for state revolving funds to help Puerto Rico and other states rebuild damaged water systems.

That plan would have also directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release more block grant money within 90 days.

Congress had approved $35.4 billion in block grant funds, including $19.9 billion intended to go to Puerto Rico, to recover from damage caused by hurricanes in 2017, according to a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.

But as of January 2019, Puerto Rico hadn’t “drawn down” any money out of about $1.5 billion that was made available, the report said.

Democrats blamed the Trump administration for holding up the funds, and an official with HUD’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) told lawmakers recently the agency was looking into whether there’s been any White House interference.

