PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say a woman missing from her home north of Pasco is likely a murder victim and authorities are looking for two suspects.

The Tri-City Herald reports family members reported 54-year-old Estela Torres Rodriguez missing early Friday. She was last seen at her home Thursday morning, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

At noon Monday, the sheriff’s office said deputies now believe she may have been killed at the home.

The sheriff’s office says her body may have been loaded into her SUV, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous with Washington license plate BGM-1666.

Deputies are looking for two suspects, her husband, 63-year-old Tiburcio Larios Rodriquez and her son, 34-year-old Clemente Rodriquez Torre.

Her son is aware that police are looking for him, and authorities described her husband as “running from police.” Both are believed to be armed, according to deputies.

