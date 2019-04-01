The Supreme Court ruled Monday that while executions can’t be cruel and unusual that doesn’t mean they have to be painless, rejecting a condemned man’s attempts to dictate his method of death.

Russell Bucklew, who is not contesting his guilt to multiple slayings, argued he had a condition that made him react badly to the lethal injection drugs Missouri uses.

He claimed he could choke on his own blood, causing a painful death that would violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. Instead, he sought to be executed in another manner, suggesting the state’s gas chamber.

But the court, in a 5-4 ruling, said that request went beyond the Constitution’s protections.

“The Eighth Amendment does not guarantee a prisoner a painless death—something that, of course, isn’t guaranteed to many people, including most victims of capital crimes,” Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote for the majority.

Bucklew was convicted of raping and murdering his ex-girlfriend. He also attempted to shoot her son, but missed. He did, however, shoot and kill another man, who owned the house where his ex-girlfriend was staying. While in jail awaiting trial, he escaped and beat his victim’s mother with a hammer.

Joining Justice Gorsuch were the court’s four other GOP-appointed justices. All four Democratic-appointed justices dissented.

