KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - One of four people shot in front of a Kansas City home has died.
Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said in a news release that a male victim died Wednesday at a hospital. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Hernandez says three other victims - an 18-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man - were shot Tuesday. There injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police said the suspects were on foot and shot from down the street from the home.
No further information was released.
