By - Associated Press - Wednesday, April 10, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - An Air Force Academy junior has been charged with sexual assault.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday for Cadet 2nd Class Michael T. Crotts to determine whether the evidence is sufficient for a court-martial.

Neither Crotts nor his attorneys immediately responded to a request for comment submitted through the school’s public affairs office.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide