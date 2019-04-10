AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - An Air Force Academy junior has been charged with sexual assault.
A hearing is scheduled Thursday for Cadet 2nd Class Michael T. Crotts to determine whether the evidence is sufficient for a court-martial.
Neither Crotts nor his attorneys immediately responded to a request for comment submitted through the school’s public affairs office.
