LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Amtrak has stopped taking reservations beyond July 1 for an Indianapolis-to-Chicago passenger line that could soon lose funding from the state of Indiana.
Indiana has contributed $3 million annually for Amtrak’s Hoosier State line, a 196-mile (315-kilometer) route that runs between the cities four days a week.
But Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t include that funding in his proposed 2-year state budget that starts July 1.
The Journal & Courier reports that aside from halting the line’s reservations beyond July 1, Amtrak is also contacting more the 500 people who’ve booked seats, warning them they might need to make other travel arrangements if Indiana lawmakers end the funding.
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says the steps are a 90-day notice that the line might not be in service after July 1.
___
Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.