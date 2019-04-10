A liberal advocacy group will launch a digital ad campaign against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in an attempt to get him fired from his position as a professor at George Mason University.

The Facebook ad, sponsored by Demand Justice, says it’s “unacceptable” the school hired an “accused sexual assaulter” and calls on the university to let him go, according to the Huffington Post.

“We’re calling on the university to terminate his contract immediately,” the ad states.

Justice Kavanaugh is expected to teach a Summer course for the school in England.

The ad comes roughly six months after Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed to the high court following a controversial confirmation process where he faced sexual misconduct allegations dating back three decades.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

The university’s president acknowledged complaints from some students in a blog post last month, but stood by the decision to bring Justice Kavanaugh on board.

“The law school has determined that the involvement of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students,” the statement read.

