Sen. Chris Coons said on Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr has created “more confusion rather than more transparency” with his four-page summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into 2016 election interference.

“The ways in which the attorney general has sought to restrict, control, redact this report has created more confusion rather than more transparency. He came before us in his confirmation hearing and pledged that he would lean in toward transparency,” the Delaware Democrat said during an interview aired on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I still remain hopeful that we will find ways to achieve transparency, but everything he’s done so far, from his very short summary of his version of the highlights of the report released publicly, to the ways in which he is proceeding with redaction, I think both don’t fit with the regulations and don’t fit with his commitment to full transparency,” he continued.

Mr. Coons added he is not confident Congress will ever be able to see the full, unredacted Mueller report.

Mr. Barr said Wednesday the White House did not review the four-page synopsis, but he refused to answer Rep. Nita Lowey’s questions about whether the White House has seen the report since then.

The attorney general released the summary last month, saying Mr. Mueller exonerated President Trump and his campaign from any collusion with Russia but chose to not make a determination on obstruction of justice.

Mr. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said there is not enough evidence to pursue charges for obstruction of justice.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this article.

