MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced a bill to make changes at the state parole board.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 8-3 Wednesday for the bill that is a reaction to concern about the parole of violent offenders.

The bill by Republican Sen. Cam Ward would require prisoners convicted of murder, rape, and certain other crimes to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence, or 15 years, before being released. That is in current guidelines, but Ward said the bill would make it law.

The bill also makes the board director a gubernatorial appointee and provides for more notice to victims.

The governor and attorney general last year expressed alarm about the release of some offenders.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told committee members that the current system is broken.

