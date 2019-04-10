President Donald Trump is heaping praise on Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, saying he’s the “only Bush that likes me.”

Bush was in the crowd in Crosby, Texas, where Trump was speaking to pipeline workers and signing two executive orders.

Trump called out: “Where’s George? Come here, George. This is the only Bush that likes me.”

Workers in the crowd laughed and shouted in approval for the oldest child of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Bush walked up on stage, shook Trump’s hand and the two exchanged a few words.

Trump called him a great guy, introduced him as the “Bush that got it right,” and said he was going to go far in life.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.