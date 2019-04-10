Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday defended President Trump’s vow to slash about $1 billion of approved aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, saying their efforts to curb illegal migration to the U.S. have not been effective.

Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to defend his department’s budget proposal Wednesday, Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. government “has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to try and build out solutions.”

“It’s a fact of this crisis at the southern border that it has not been effective,” he told the committee. We are endeavoring to change that we are dealing in reality.”

Mr. Pompeo’s comments come amid a heightening immigration debate in Washington as the number of those from Mexico and Central American states seeking asylum in the U.S. has been rising sharply, despite Mr. Trump’s efforts to curb the flow. But the abrupt announcement of aid cuts to programs designed to improve domestic conditions in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador has been criticized as counter-productive by lawmakers of both parties.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the panel, told Mr. Pompeo that “violent crime” is primary cause for the influx of migrants

“We need to fight at the very essence of that and the very essence of that is not at our border, it’s in Central America,” he said.

Following Mr. Pompeo’s appearance on Capitol Hill, President Trump suggested that illegal immigrants from Central America are worse than those from Mexico.

In March, the State Department advised lawmakers of potential cuts to the ongoing aid to the three Central American countries. Mr. Pompeo has faced bipartisan backlash over overarching budget cuts to his department of roughly 20 percent, which members say may be harmful to U.S. national security.

