Bozeman Daily Chronicle, April 7, on it being time to make Medicaid expansion permanent:

As lawmakers wrap up their work in Helena, there is cause for optimism on the health care front. A bill to make permanent the Medicaid expansion made possible by the Affordable Care Act remains in play.

It’s not perfect nor without its critics. The bill would require those who benefit from the expansion to be working. Critics have assailed this aspect of the bill, arguing that most Medicaid expansion beneficiaries are already working. And the vast majority of those who aren’t working are unable to due to a disability or because they are caring for family members.

That may be so, but if the work requirement is what it takes to get enough lawmakers on board to make the expansion permanent, so be it.

Here are a few things we know: Since the expansion was first enacted four years ago, some 96,000 have gained health care coverage - many for the first time in their lives. The rate of uninsured Montanans has plummeted from 20 percent to 7 percent. The expansion has added 6,500 jobs in the state, staved off closures of rural hospitals and given the economy a $6.5 million boost.

Add the numbers up and the conclusion is inevitable: Medicaid expansion has been an unqualified success.

The 2015 Legislature first endorsed the expansion, which was the first of its kind in the nation by merit of requiring beneficiaries to pay nominal premiums for coverage and participate in job-training programs. That measure was engineered by Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican. And Buttrey crafted the compromise bill wending its way through Legislature today. Some analysts have argued the work requirement in the bill will be found to be unconstitutional. But only time will tell.

The House passed the permanent Medicaid expansion with 19 Republicans crossing the aisle to vote with Democrats. Now it’s up to the Senate, and we urge our lawmakers in that body to approve the House version this week and send it along for Gov. Bullock’s signature.

Making the Medicaid expansion permanent is the ultimate goal. It’s what’s best for all Montanans.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2IaK0cZ

___

Billings Gazette, April 7, on stopping sex trafficking in Montana:

A dark web ad promised sex with a Billings girl no older than 15 for $900 an hour.

Another Billings child was offered for sale at a local fast food restaurant.

A human trafficker forced a young mother to have sex for money in several states before moving to Gallatin County where he beat her and sold her in Three Forks and Bozeman. He was arrested after her child asked a hotel desk clerk to call 911.

When the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office prosecuted a violent man who sold 17-year-old and 19-year-old girls for sex, the possible penalties for the pimp were a fraction of the maximum penalties Montana law provides for johns.

In one year’s time, a Billings FBI agent documented 19,226 online ads for sex with girls or women in Billings, most of the ads involved local massage parlors. The agent also found thousands of similar ads for paid sex in Kalispell, Helena, Great Falls, Butte, Missoula and Bozeman. Billings had as many ads as all the other cities combined.

Bozeman ads for sex increased from 3,528 in 2016 to 5,133 in 2017.

These appalling facts on human trafficking and the sex trade in Montana were presented in testimony at the Montana Legislature over the past few months. It is time for lawmakers to take action against the traffickers who are preying on vulnerable Montanans, especially young women and girls who have previously been abused.

Senate Bill 147 aims to stop human trafficking by making the penalties for traffickers severe while protecting victims who have been forced or coerced into the sex trade. In a fiscal note for SB147, the Montana Office of Public Defender estimated that there are a “minimum of 15 operations involved in human trafficking in the state of Montana.”

“In recent years, Montana has been ranked highest in the country for per capita human trafficking activity,” said Sen. Margie MacDonald, who introduced SB147. “Human trafficking, including of very young girls, is expanding in part because of the ability to market via dark back channels of the web. Kids who are neglected or abused, runaways, already addicted to substances are highly vulnerable to being trafficked and the trafficking industry knows where to find them.”

MacDonald is carrying Senate Bill 147 at the request of the Yellowstone Area Human Trafficking Task Force. She has been joined by a remarkably diverse group of cosponsors, including Republicans Geraldine Custer, Frank Fleming, Tom Richmond, Jason Small, Peggy Webb and Daniel Zolnikov, along with Democrats Jen Gross, Jessica Karjala, Kathy Kelker, Emma Kerr-Carpenter, Edie McClafferty, Mary McNally, Rae Peppers, Diane Sands, Bridget Smith and Sharon Stewart Peregoy.

Zolnikov, R-Billings, is sponsoring HB749, which passed the House 95-5 and has a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Senate Judiciary Committee. Zolnikov’s bill would aid in prosecution of human sex trafficking in two ways by:

- Requiring massage businesses to “conspicuously display on the premises the licenses of each massage therapist working at the business” and authorize law enforcement officers to enter a massage therapy business to determine compliance.

- Appropriating $519,815 for the upcoming biennium to fund a two-officer human trafficking enforcement team in the Montana Department of Justice.

MacDonald’s SB147 would:

- Change the definition of prostitution to include direct sexual contact that is sold in some massage parlors and spas.

- Increase maximum penalties for those who promote prostitution and further increase penalties for pimping victims of human trafficking.

- Revise the definition of consent to protect human trafficking victims who have been forced or coerced to engage in sex acts.

SB147 “will allow law enforcement to expand investigations to massage parlors,” Molly Rose Fehringer, a Yellowstone deputy county attorney, told a Senate committee. “It’s a big problem in Yellowstone County.”

SB147 passed the Senate 49-1. It needs to pass out of the House Judiciary Committee, which held a hearing Wednesday, and get House approval before the session adjourns later this month.

Montana needs both SB147 and HB749. Montanans cannot allow our state to be a haven for this 21st century slavery. We must protect vulnerable people - especially minors - from these sexual predators. Nationwide, the average age of victims is 12-14 when traffickers first snare them.

We commend the human trafficking task forces in Billings and across the state for raising awareness. We are pleased that a strong statewide coalition of criminal investigators, prosecutors and victims’ advocates has formed to take the message to our lawmakers: We need your help.

MacDonald, Zolnikov and other legislators have already done much hard work to get SB147 and HB749 through the first chamber. Gazette readers are encouraged to help them get these desperately needed bills on their way to Gov. Steve Bullock. Please let your representative and senator know you want them to support SB147 and HB749.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2D5Fl88

___

Daily Inter Lake, April 7, on drilling in the Badger-Two Medicine area:

In a disconcerting twist to the long-disputed battle over energy rights on the Badger-Two Medicine area, the federal government last week dropped its appeal of one of two oil and gas drilling leases on the land bordering Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Reservation.

The Interior is dismissing its appeal against Moncrief Oil, but is pursuing its appeal against Solenex LLC. The announcement essentially walks back the Interior’s commitment to protect from drilling the land considered sacred to the Blackfeet Nation.

It was only a few months ago that former Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke said it would be wholly inappropriate to allow drilling on the Badger-Two Medicine. Zinke had asked the government to appeal a ruling last year that reinstated the two leases, which had been canceled under the Obama administration.

“I have tremendous respect for the Blackfeet Nation and strongly believe resource development in these most sacred of lands would be inappropriate,” Zinke said at the time.

But now the Interior is under the direction of Acting Sec. David Bernhardt, a former oil and gas lobbyist. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted last week to approve Bernhardt’s appointment, and the full Senate will next vote to finalize his appointment.

We’re perplexed by the Interior’s about-face on withdrawing its appeal of the Moncrief lease. When asked by the Associated Press for the Interior’s motivation, the department declined to comment.

Blackfeet tribal officials and intervenors in the case are rightfully disappointed with the Interior for scaling back its efforts to protect the land.

“Unfortunately, (Interior’s) court filings do not defend the Badger-Two Medicine against all threats,” Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Timothy Davis said in a press release.

Davis points out that since the early 1980s, “nearly all leaseholders have voluntarily relinquished their holdings, saying it is ‘the right thing to do.’

“The explicit promise of the U.S. government to the Blackfeet people . has been broken.”

But the tribe remains steadfast in its efforts to protect the land, and negotiations are already underway with Moncrief. In the proposed deal, the tribe is willing to give up tracts on the reservation to drill if the company agrees to relinquish its Badger-Two Medicine lease.

With or without the Interior, the Blackfeet Nation remains hopeful a long-term solution can be reached.

“Our culture has been rooted in these lands since time immemorial, and we are confident that the Badger-Two Medicine will be permanently protected.”

The tribe’s resiliency is to be admired, and we too remain hopeful that the spiritual and natural values of this land will be protected.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2uX86iL

