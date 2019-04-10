House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday, saying the way he has handled his job so far has failed his role as the people’s lawyer.

Her comments came after Mr. Barr said he was looking into the way the FBI under President Obama targeted President Trump for investigations.

“Our chief law enforcement officer is going off the rails yesterday and today,” Mrs. Pelosi said at the Democrats’ annual retreat. “He is the attorney general of the United States of America not the attorney general of Donald Trump.”

The top Democrat said she has no confidence that Mr. Barr will be fair in his planned probe of the FBI’s investigations.

She also reiterated calls from her party for Mr. Barr to release the entire special counsel’s report to Congress and the public, suggesting that the administration is not taking the Russian interference on the 2016 election seriously.

“Its too serious to be silly — this obstruction of giving the truth to the American people,” she said.

