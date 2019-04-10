GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in suburban Kansas City.
Gladstone, Missouri, police say a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Police blocked off traffic for more than two hours to investigate.
Police suspect the driver was behind the wheel of a white pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.