Ronald D. Vitiello officially resigned from acting director at ICE on Wednesday, just days after President Trump canceled his nomination to be the agency’s permanent chief.

Mr. Vitiello had been blindsided by Mr. Trump’s withdrawal of support last week. The president said he liked Mr. Vitiello, but wanted a “tougher” direction at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is the government’s deportation agency.

Even though his nomination was canceled, Mr. Vitiello remained the acting director — until Wednesday.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, also on her way out after Mr. Trump accepted her resignation Sunday, announced Mr. Vitiello’s departure.

“On behalf of DHS I want to thank Ron for his service and dedication, and I wish him the very best in this next chapter of his career,” she said.

Homeland Security is in the midst of a stunning shakeup that’s left it with no permanent secretary, deputy secretary or chiefs of several key agencies.

