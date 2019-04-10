President Trump on Wednesday cheered Attorney General William P. Barr’s new review of the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016, saying it’s time to “fight back” against a treasonous attempt to invalidate his election.

“This was an attempted coup, an attempted takedown of a president,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We fight back, because I knew how illegal this whole thing was.”

Mr. Barr said Tuesday he has started a review of the Justice Department’s actions in launching the counterterrorism investigation codenamed “Crossfire Hurricane” in 2016, a probe that included wiretaps on a Trump campaign official.

The president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani has called for a Justice task-force to investigate how the probe got started.

Mr. Trump said he is “most interested in getting started on going back to the origins of exactly where this all started.”

“There is a hunger for that to happen in this country like I have never seen before,” the president said. “This was an illegal witch hunt and everybody knew it. And they got caught. What they did was treason. It was an illegal investigation. It was started illegally. Everything about it was crooked.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the original FBI probe, concluded after a two-year investigation that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia’s efforts to meddle in the election.

The president said he still hasn’t read the Mueller report, which Mr. Barr intends to release to the public in redacted form within a week.

“As far as I’m concerned I don’t care about the Mueller report,” Mr. Trump said. “I have not seen the Mueller report. I have not read the Mueller report. I have been totally exonerated.”

I won.”

