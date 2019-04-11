Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a former Navy SEAL officer Thursday that he cannot criticize someone’s language about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks because he isn’t a co-sponsor of a bill.

The New York Democrat, in one of several tweets defending a Muslim congresswoman’s describing the attacks as “some people did something,” turned her fire on Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye in Afghanistan and famously wears an eye patch.

She quote-tweeted Mr. Crenshaw describing as “unbelievable” the Sept. 11 word choice of Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, and told the Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient that he was out of line.

“You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes.



In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that? https://t.co/rkb92IxkKX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019

She then went on to link Mr. Crenshaw with domestic terrorists and said he should “go” spend his energy there.

“In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?” she demanded.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s scolding of Mr. Crenshaw caused some eyes to roll.

“Well, it’s obvious @AOC has no idea what @DanCrenshawTX sacrificed for our nation as a result of 9-11. Thrashing outrage at a Navy SEAL’s disgust over @IlhanMN’s EXACT quote is pretty classless. Even by your standards Ms. Ocasio-Cortez,” wrote Jessie Jane Duff, a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and a retired Marine gunnery sergeant.

Well, it’s obvious @AOC has no idea what @DanCrenshawTX sacrificed for our nation as a result of 9-11.



Thrashing outrage at a Navy SEAL’s disgust over @IlhanMN’s EXACT quote is pretty classless. Even by your standards Ms. Ocasio-Cortez.



Some of us will #NeverForget Sept 11. https://t.co/C8TaN5bIre — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) April 11, 2019

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.