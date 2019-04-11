ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police have released the name of a man shot and killed Monday night on the city’s east side.
Police say 23-year-old Navarrow Andrews died.
Police are seeking witnesses who may have heard or seen anything suspicious before and after the shooting.
Dispatchers shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday took a call of shots fired on Taku Drive just south of the Glenn Highway.
Responding officers found Andrews near the road. He had been shot in the upper body.
