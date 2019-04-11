DENVER (AP) - A former staff member at a Colorado secondary school has acknowledged secretly recording up-skirt videos of female students.
The Denver Post reports 56-year-old Steven Jenkins pleaded guilty Monday to invasion of privacy for sexual gratification involving a victim who was younger than 15. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 10 and must register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say Jenkins, a former instructional coach at Renaissance Secondary School in Castle Rock, was reported in December 2017 after he was seen holding his phone at low and odd angles to capture the images. Police identified three student victims.
Jenkins was fired after the allegations came to light.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.