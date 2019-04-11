Former FBI Director James Comey said Thursday he has “no idea” what Mr. Attorney General William P. Barr meant when he said the bureau was spying on the Trump campaign.

“I have no idea what he’s talking about, so it’s hard for me to comment,” Mr. Comey said at a Hewlett Foundation conference.

Mr. Barr’s comments came Wednesday during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Justice Department’s budget. He said spying likely occurred, but wasn’t sure if it was correct or predicated.

The attorney general promised to “explore” the allegations.

Mr. Comey said he thinks Mr. Barr’s track record as both a current and former attorney general has earned him the “presumption” of speaking the truth.

“I think his career has earned him a presumption that he will be one of the rare Trump Cabinet members who will stand up for truth,” Mr. Comey said, adding, “language like this makes it harder.”

