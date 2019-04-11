SAN DIEGO (AP) - An estimated $1.5 million worth of fentanyl has been seized during a traffic stop in San Diego.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of powdered fentanyl was concealed in a vehicle stopped for a speed violation Wednesday on Interstate 905.

The driver and her boyfriend were arrested for investigation of felony transportation of controlled substances and related crimes.

The seizure was the work of a joint operation by the sheriff’s Border Crime Suppression Team and U.S. Border Patrol agents.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says powdered fentanyl is used to produce counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and seizures of large quantities of the substance are increasingly common in San Diego County.

