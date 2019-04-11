President Trump’s pet insult for Rep. Adam Schiff is now the title of a bill that would kick the California Democrat off the intelligence panel.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican and one of Mr. Trump’s staunchest congressional supporters, introduced the bill this week, titled the Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Act, or PENCIL Act.

Mr. Trump ridicules Mr. Schiff as “little pencil neck Adam Schiff.”

“It is the sense of the House of Representatives that Congressman Adam Schiff should be removed from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the House and that his security clearance should be revoked immediately,” the resolution says, according to The Hill.

The proposal has slim to no chance of passing the Democrat-majority House under the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said last month she was “so proud of” Mr. Schiff’s chairmanship of the intelligence panel.

As chairman, Mr. Schiff is overseeing numerous committee investigations of Mr. Trump and insists there is plenty of evidence, contrary to two years of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, that Mr. Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian operatives’ efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Gaetz’s proposal also calls for Mr. Schiff to having his security clearance withdrawn, in addition to being kicked off the intelligence panel because he “can no longer be trusted by his colleagues in Congress or the American people” and that he “has repeatedly slandered President Donald J. Trump by falsely claiming he colluded with Russia to win the presidency.”

