PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - Union County authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a public park in Plainfield.
The body of 30-year-old Wykil Sherrod Jr. of Plainfield was found near a picnic table in Green Brook Park Wednesday afternoon.
An autopsy performed Thursday concluded the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.
Union County police and the Union County prosecutor’s office are investigating.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.