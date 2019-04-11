By - Associated Press - Thursday, April 11, 2019

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - Union County authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a public park in Plainfield.

The body of 30-year-old Wykil Sherrod Jr. of Plainfield was found near a picnic table in Green Brook Park Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy performed Thursday concluded the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

Union County police and the Union County prosecutor’s office are investigating.

