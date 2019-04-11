SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they grew marijuana in Oregon, transported it to Texas and Virginia, and received cash payments through the mail and in luggage on commercial flights.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Portland said Paul Eugene Thomas, 38, of Portland, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiring to manufacture, possess with intent to distribute, and distribute marijuana and maintaining drug involved premises, and one count of money laundering.

Federal authorities seized 11,000 marijuana plants, 546 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $2.8 million in cash, 26 vehicles, trailers, a yacht, and three houses used as marijuana grow sites since August 2017.

Thomas faces a maximum of 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 6.

