HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - Reno County authorities say a Roman Catholic priest has been arrested after an investigation into money missing from a church.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that 51-year-old Juan Gregorio Garza-Gonzalez, of Wichita, was arrested Thursday.

The Hutchinson News reports the Catholic Diocese of Wichita contacted Reno County authorities in February with questions about finances at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in South Hutchinson.

The release said detectives determined nearly $14,000 was missing from several locations at the church.

Garza-Conzalez has been pastor at the church since June 2018. He was removed from his position at the church in March.

The priest was released on a $2,500 own recognizance bond. No further court date has been set.

___

Information from: The Hutchinson (Kan.) News, http://www.hutchnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.