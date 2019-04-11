LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on new federal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The indictment filed against attorney Michael Avenatti alleges he stole millions of dollars from clients, didn’t pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings.

Avenatti was indicted late Wednesday on the charges following his arrest in New York last month for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million.

The attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump said Thursday he will plead not guilty.

The new charges say he embezzled from a paraplegic man and four other clients and shuffled money between several accounts to deceive them.

The charges also say Avenatti pocketed payroll taxes from employees of the Tully’s coffee chain that he owned.

7:30 a.m.

Avenatti tweeted Thursday that he intends to fight all of the charges and says he looks forward to the truth being known, as opposed to what he characterizes as a “one-sided version.”

7:05 a.m.

