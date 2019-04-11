A small, armed militia based in New Mexico has set up camp in the southeastern-most pocket of the state in an effort to assist the United States Border Patrol in guarding the southern border until President Trump’s wall is built.

“We’re here to assist the border patrol because they are so short-handed,” a 70-year-old man named “Striker,” who leads the United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), told Agence France-Presse.

“We have a good work rapport with them,” he said. “Our goal was to be here until we’re not needed. And when we’re not needed is when that wall is up.”

The UCP is based out of Flora Vista and is made up mostly of older veterans, with a half-dozen or so pitching a few tents and a weathered trailer in the border city of Sunland Park to carry out their mission, AFP reported. Some members go by aliases to protect their identities.

Members such as Striker, Viper and Stinger wear tactical gear and custom patches and carry rifles along the southern border. They told AFP that their duties include “watching the border, standing guard over people who want to hand themselves in to Border Patrol and pursuing those who don’t.”

“It’s kind of no different than if you were to have citizen’s arrest powers, if you will,” Jim Benvie, a 43-year-old UCP member from Minnesota, told AFP.

He said the Border Patrol only allows them to “observe and report.”

Border Patrol said in a statement that it “does not endorse private groups or organizations taking enforcement matters into their own hands.”

The Anti Defamation League’s Mark Pitcavage poked fun at the group, telling the AFP that they’ve chosen an area of the border that is already “very highly guarded.”

“These guys, even more than some other militia or vigilante groups, seem to be living in a fantasy world of their own,” Mr. Pitcavage said. “They have this grandiose vision of themselves as protecting America from the drug cartels.”

