ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was on foot when she was stuck Wednesday night in the northern part of the county. She was rushed to a hospital, and the vehicle that hit her was found several blocks away with no one inside.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating.
