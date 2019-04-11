By - Associated Press - Thursday, April 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was on foot when she was stuck Wednesday night in the northern part of the county. She was rushed to a hospital, and the vehicle that hit her was found several blocks away with no one inside.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating.

