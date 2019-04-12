CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in the town of Hinsdale.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday night the deaths are suspicious.
He said in a news release that additional information will be released as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.