CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers on Friday held a flurry of committee meetings ahead of a deadline that decided whether many bills died or continued on in the legislative process.

Legislators in the committee meetings focused on bills that covered a broad array of topics. Some bills before Friday were already expected to fall victim to the deadline, such as a measure that would have ended capital punishment in the state.

Here’s an overview of which bills did, or did not, survive the legislative deadline.

OMNIBUS GUN BILL

A Nevada gun bill that seeks to ban bump stocks cleared its first legislative hurdle on Friday.

The bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui also aims to allow counties to pass stricter firearm laws than those imposed by the state. The Democratic lawmaker escaped the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in which a gunman used bump stocks to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

An Assembly committee approved the measure Friday, but the bill must pass the Assembly and the Senate before heading to the governor.

An amendment sponsored by Jauregui stipulates that a board of county commissioners will be able enact more stringent firearm laws. Unlike the original bill, that power would not be afforded to cities or towns under the amendment.

BROTHEL BAN BILL LIKELY DEAD

A Nevada bill that would ban brothels in the only state where they are legal is likely to die this legislative session.

The measure brought by state Sen. Joe Hardy failed to receive a hearing and is not expected to make it past Friday with the bill deadline. The Republican lawmaker had argued brothels had no place in the state and attract women with few economic options who then get stuck in an abusive industry.

Brothel backers argue a ban would hurt struggling rural economies and push sex workers into dangerous street prostitution.

A separate bill that would initiate a legislative study on the health and well-being of sex workers at the bordellos passed a committee earlier this month.

SAME-DAY VOTER REGISTRATION

A same-day voter registration bill on Friday passed a state Senate committee in Nevada.

The bill, with a proposed conceptual amendment, would allow people who register to vote on Election Day to cast a full provisional ballot.

State Sen. James Ohrenschall said a person who registers on Election Day will have their provisional ballot checked to make sure they are allowed to vote in that election.

The lawmaker said the bill will help people who may have missed the registration deadline participate in democracy.

REPORTING TRANSFERS

A state legislative panel has approved a bill requiring police departments to tell lawmakers how many people they transfer to federal immigration authorities.

Nevada lawmakers on an Assembly committee passed the legislation on Friday, in time for a deadline that decides whether bills fail or continue on in the legislative process.

The proposal mandates that local law enforcement agencies give a yearly report on how many people they transferred to federal custody.

The bill also requires that departments report what crime the people were arrested for. The reports will not include any identifying information on the people.

ELECTRIC SCOOTER BILL

A Nevada bill that would give local governments the ability to regulate electric foot scooters has passed out of its first committee.

The panel of legislators passed the Assembly bill on Friday. The measure must pass the full Assembly and Senate before it heads to the governor for approval.

Representatives from electric scooter companies earlier this week urged legislators to support the measure. The legislation gives broad range for local governments to regulate the electric foot scooters, including requiring operators to pay a fee for running the scooter-share programs.

It also would allow governments to ban the scooters in specific areas. The effort comes after the electric scooters have caused troubles in major U.S. cities nationwide.

