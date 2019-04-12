“Gosnell,” a 2018 movie about convicted abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell, is scheduled to be screened Friday at the White House, sending an unabashedly pro-life message from the Trump administration and touching off a media dust-up.

Actor Dean Cain pushed back after Politico described the movie as “graphic” and Slate called it “gory,” insisting there was no “gore” in the film, which centers on the legal drama surrounding the Philadelphia abortion doctor sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

“There is nothing ‘graphic’ in the film Gosnell. That’s a flat-out lie,” Mr. Cain tweeted. “Raw emotion makes this film tough to watch, not gore.”

There is nothing “gory” in the film Gosnell. That’s a flat-out lie. Raw emotion makes this film tough to watch, not gore. https://t.co/2m7Z5dsfvR — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 10, 2019

It’s an outright lie. The film GOSNELL is not graphic at all. And I seriously doubt the writer saw the film. https://t.co/OckW7bN43R — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 12, 2019

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tweeted that the movie was not graphic but “the doctor was VERY GRAPHIC.”

GOSNELL the movie is NOT “graphic.” #GOSNELL the doctor was VERY GRAPHIC: convicted of murdering 3 newborns, causing death of abortion patient; 21 illegal late-term abortion felonies. Trump White House to screen graphic anti-abortion movie Friday https://t.co/Zlvhw0geak — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 12, 2019

There is nothing graphic about GOSNELL, @politico, and if you had seen the movie and knew what you were talking about, you wouldn’t write this. It isn’t even an “anti-abortion” movie. It’s a true crime story.



I hope you watch it someday. It’s really good! https://t.co/T7IWLha4T9 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 12, 2019

Still, there was little that could squelch the enthusiasm of “Gosnell” producers Phelm McAleer, Ann McElhinney and Magdalena Segeida, who said Friday they were “very, very excited” about the screening and posted a video thanking their supporters and President Trump.

“It’s a big thing they’ve done, so let’s go and thank real Donald Trump for bringing the Gosnell movie to the White House,” Mr. McAleer said, standing outside the White House.

“Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” tells the story of the police investigation and jury trial of Gosnell, who was convicted of murdering three infants born alive at his Women’s Medical Society clinic.

Starring Mr. Cain, Janine Turner and Earl Billings, the independent film was financed with $2.4 million in crowdfunding and spent four years in production before its Oct. 12 release in 650 theaters. The movie has grossed $3.7 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

The filmmakers said it “the first political film to be screened in the Trump White House.” Previous screenings include “The Greatest Showman” and “The Post,” a movie about the newspaper’s decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, Politico reported.

“It’s unbelievable that five years later, we’ve gotten to this place, and we’re so grateful,” Ms. McElhinney said in the message to supporters. “Because of you, we got to do this.”

