CLEVELAND (AP) - Four guards from a troubled and overcrowded county jail in Cleveland have pleaded not guilty to charges that include civil rights violations.
A former guard and three current ones pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Common Pleas Court to charges related to three separate incidents since July inside the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center. The not-guilty pleas were entered via video from the same jail where the men are accused of committing the violations.
The judge on Wednesday set bond for each man at $5,000.
The jail in downtown Cleveland has been under scrutiny since the deaths of seven prisoners over a four-month period last year.
A report by the U.S. Marshals Service called conditions at the jail “inhumane” and unsafe.
