WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a Forsyth County jury deliberated several hours before returning its verdict on Friday in the trial of 33-year-old Charles Thomas Stacks. The same jury will determine Stacks‘ sentence.

Forsyth County paramedics and Winston-Salem police found Jaxson on Aug. 16, 2015, at the house Stacks and his wife, Megin, rented. Prosecutors say Charles Stacks was friends with the boy’s mother, who stayed at the house periodically in August with the boy and his sister.

Prosecutors said evidence showed Charles Stacks tortured Jaxson through abuse that culminated in slamming the boy repeatedly on the ground, causing a brain injury from which he died three days later.

