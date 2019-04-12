PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say one person was killed and two others wounded in near-simultaneous shootings in an apartment complex and that police quickly detained one person as a possible suspect.

Police said officers responding to one shooting Thursday night heard gunshots in the area and found some of the victims during a search.

According to police, the possible suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop shortly after the shootings occurred and a vehicle was seen leaving the area.

The dead person was described as a man and those wounded as a man and a woman, and Detective Luis Samudio said it wasn’t immediately known whether the possible suspect knew the victims.

Details of the circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available and no identities were released.

