LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California street racer who caused a fiery freeway crash that killed three people has been sentenced to nearly 22 1/2 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dealio Lockhart of Whittier was sentenced Friday, a month after he pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say Lockhart’s Dodge Challenger was doing 127 mph when he lost control and slammed into a UPS tractor-trailer rig during a 2016 race on Interstate 5 in Commerce, near Los Angeles.

The rig went into oncoming lanes and struck another car, causing a chain-reaction crash. The trucker and two people in that car died, while four other people were injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.